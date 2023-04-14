KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some of the biggest names in tequila will be in East Tennessee for the Southern Tequila and Taco Festival right before Cinco de Mayo.

The Town of Farragut is hosting the festival at the Ralph McGill Plaza at Kingston Pike and Campbell Station Road. Attendees will be able to sample specialty tequilas, margaritas and other tequila-based cocktails. In addition, more than a dozen area Mexican restaurants will be around to allow attendees to eat all the tacos their heart desires. There will also be live music and local art vendors.

The annual festival raises money for Remote Area Medical. It’s the nonprofit’s only major fundraiser to help them give medical, dental and vision care to those who need it. The event has raised more than $500,000 for the nonprofit over the past eight years.

“Our plans were to go to indigent areas of the world and do these services but we found out we needed it right here in our own background. Then people from around the country started calling wanting to hold these clinics,” said John Volpe, RAM Chief Development Officer.

This year, the festival is the Friday before Cinco de Mayo, April 28. Tickets can be bought in advance online at www.southerntequilafest.com. General admission advance tickets are $50.00 online and $60.00 at the gate. These tickets include 5 drink tokens to sample tequila and cocktails and 3 food tickets. Tickets for designated drivers are $20.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. However, for those who want in early, there is a $75 ticket that gets you in at 5 p.m.

“We are honored to once again be the recipients of the proceeds from this great event! The funds raised will help our neighbors gain access to free Dental, Medical, and Vision care. Each dollar raised goes directly to stopping the pain and alleviating the suffering for individuals right here in our hometown,” said RAM Chief Operations Officer, Chris Hall.