KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A race coming to Knoxville is supporting a nonprofit that helps women in the community.

A fun run, 5K and 10K races on Thanksgiving Day will support Hands UP for Women, a Knoxville nonprofit that works to help women live on their own. Fleet Feet Knoxville has hosted the Hot to Trot Races since 2013 in an effort to help the nonprofit.

“Their [Hand UP for Women participants] challenges are too much to overcome by themselves. They deserve and need the same feeling of being supported and loved as they navigate through life’s challenges. Hand UP for Women offers that net of support for these women that are willing to do the work and rise above their current situation,” Fleet Feet race organizer, Shahin Hadian, said.

(Photo via Fletcher Marketing)

(Photo via Fletcher Marketing)

(Photo via Fletcher Marketing)

(Photo via Fletcher Marketing)

(Photo via Fletcher Marketing)

$10,000 raised from race registration will go to help more women overcome addiction, abuse, and despair to transform their lives. For the 5K/10k, registration is $30 through 11/20. On Nov. 21 through Nov. 23, registration is $35. There is no race day registration for the 5K/10K. For the fun run, registration is $15 through Nov. 21 and $20 from Nov. 22 until race day.

The 5K and the 10K will start at 7:30 a.m. and the fun run starts at 9 a.m. All three races will start in front of Fleet Feet Sports at 11619 Parkside Drive, Knoxville.