KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A faith-based organization at First Creek at Austin has officially reopened as the affordable housing community is redeveloped.

Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation (KCDC), along with community and church leaders, cut the ribbon to reopen the Lighthouse faith-based organization at First Creek at Austin on Thursday, Nov. 30.

“We have been eager to return to the site when First Creek at Austin opened, and the transformation of the community is incredible and inspiring,” said Lighthouse missionary Jeanette Witt. “We are seeing familiar faces and getting to know new ones as we restart our on-site services to children and families. We thank KCDC for ensuring our return and the opportunity to continue our ministry and outreach directly in the community.”

The Lighthouse provides after-school tutoring for grades 1-8, a children’s ministry, mentoring for high school students, a back-to-school backpack drive with supplies, a women’s Bible study group and other services for residents.

The outreach run by Central Bearden Church was paused as the redevelopment of the former Austin Homes began. Returning Lighthouse’s on-site services was part of the agreement made with residents and church leaders during the planning process.

“As a critical step in the master planning process, we talked to residents and other stakeholders about what they wanted in a new housing community,” KCDC Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley said. “Ensuring that the Lighthouse returned to the revitalized community was important to both residents and KCDC, and we are glad to provide this new and improved space for the Lighthouse’s services to continue.”

First Creek at Austin is the city’s first mixed-income housing community. It covers nearly 23 acres just east of downtown. Phase 1 of the development opened in 2022, and Phase 2 currently is under construction.