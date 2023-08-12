KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a driver who led a trooper on a chase after an attempted traffic stop Saturday morning.

WATE staff saw the chase in progress around 6:45 a.m. near I-40 east near James White Parkway.

A trooper with THP confirmed there was a pursuit in the area when a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup failed to stop when the trooper attempted to stop the truck for a traffic violation.

The chase began around mile marker 380, near West Hills, and ended around mile marker 389 near Hall of Fame Drive when the trooper lost sight of the pickup, THP said.

The trooper said that there will be charges if THP can identify the driver, however, there are not any charges as of Saturday morning because the tag did not match the truck.

THP says the case is under active investigation. Anyone with information that may help identify the driver can reach THP by calling *THP (*847), the Trooper said.