KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A juvenile has been charged after a threat was made towards the Hardin Valley prom Saturday night, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO was alerted about a potential threat from the Knoxville Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They got a tip that a juvenile “distributed the threat via Snapchat and was targeting the Hardin Valley prom.”

Patrol officers, along with the Juvenile Crimes Detectives, found the juvenile in question and charged the person with a threat of mass violence.

The juvenile is being held at the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.

“I want to make it clear to anyone who might think these types of threats are a joke or are funny — they are not! Any threat against any of our schools, the children, or the staff will be taken seriously. I am urging parents/guardians to candidly talk with their children about the seriousness of making a threat. We cannot downplay the potential severity of these types of crimes. The safety of our children and the staff in our school system is paramount. I appreciate the swift response by everyone upon being notified of this threat. I’m incredibly thankful for the tireless efforts of our Patrol Officers and Juvenile Detectives. Thank you to the Knoxville Division of The Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance,” Knox County Sheriff’s Office Chief Tom Spangler said.