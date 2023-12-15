KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people have been accused of stealing 450 cans of baby formula “all day” from throughout Knox County on Wednesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO released on Friday that the traffic stop that led to the arrest and charges being pressed against the three people happened with the help of Alcoa Police. After law enforcement received a report from a victimized Knoxville retailer, an Alcoa officer spotted a vehicle on Highway 129. Once the vehicle was stopped, the officer saw multiple cans of baby formula in plain view.

KCSO said a probable cause search revealed more than $12,000 worth of stolen baby formula, totaling at least 450 cans, most of which were from Knoxville retailers. Court documents said the cans of the new formula were found in approximately 23 canvas bags.

Diego Tierrablona Galvon of Dallas, Ana Sanchez Balderas of Dallas, and Nancy Espinosa of Atlanta were arrested and charged with theft of over $10,000 and violation of the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act. A general sessions docket explains that officers believed the stolen baby formula was intended to be resold.

Stealing and reselling baby formula is dangerous, KCSO reports, as the formula is often “cut” with other additives, repackaged, and sold as a more expensive item. KCSO added that the formula may also be stored in hot, cold, or damp locations which can affect the formula’s integrity and cause babies to become extremely ill.

KCSO said the case is an active and ongoing criminal investigation. According to Knox County Court System records, all three charged were arraigned on Thursday. As of Friday afternoon, records state that none of the three were in the Knox County Jail.