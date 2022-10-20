KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three cows were found dead with gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on Brock Road around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and were told that three cows had gotten loose from the property early that morning.

The property owner told deputies that his son, who is also an owner of the cattle, was out looking for the cows when he found them dead with gunshot wounds in an overgrown field roughly a quarter-mile away.

The officer observed a red bull with a gunshot wound near his hind quarter that exited from his stomach, a white cow with a possible gunshot wound in the back, and a red cow with two gunshot wounds to her face according to the incident report. According to the owner, both the red cow and white cow were pregnant.

The owner told police that the estimated total cost in damages would be approximately $5,000. The son added that he heard multiple gunshots between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., but he was not sure who was doing the shooting or where it was coming from.

According to the report, the officer spoke with neighbors to see if any video of the roadway might be available, but found none. A neighbor told investigators that he had seen the cows loose in the roadway when he came home from work overnight, and that the cows ran out of the roadway and out of sight.