KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three juveniles have been charged after West High School was put on lockdown Thursday while police investigated a report that there may have been a gun in the school. There was no indication that there was an active threat to school safety at any time, investigators said.

The school was put on a medium lockdown Thursday after a report that a student possibly had a gun in their backpack.

The three male juveniles were arrested on juvenile petitions for weapon-related charges, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said.

The Knoxville Police Department reiterated that there was no evidence to suggest that there was an active threat to school safety at any time. An investigation remains ongoing, police said.

In April, a West High School teacher suffered minor injuries when a gun discharged inside a classroom. Police said the gun was inside the backpack of a student. A 14-year-old male was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds.