KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people died from suspected overdoses in Knox County over the last 48 hours, according to reports from law enforcement.

Around 1:54 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office released that it was investigating two possible overdose deaths at a home on Lundy Avenue on Thursday. An additional person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A little after 2 p.m. on Friday, Knoxville Police Department reported that an adult man became unresponsive and died in a parking lot next to Knoxville Fire Station 11, which is located across the street from Belle Morris Elementary. Spokesperson Scott Erland explained that the suspected cause of death for the man was an overdose or other unknown medical complications, preliminarily.

There have been 36 suspected overdose deaths in Knox County so far in December, according to the District Attorney General’s Suspected Overdose Death Dashboard. The dashboard shows that 19 of those overdoses happened between December 15 and December 21.

A total of 460 overdose deaths have been reported in Knox County in 2023.

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, the Substance Abuse and Metal Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has a free 24/7, 365 confidential hotline which offers treatment referral and information services for individuals facing mental or substance use disorders. The phone number for that hotline is 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

In East Tennessee, The Metro Drug Coalition also offers recovery resources along with in person support at The Gateway, which is located at 503 W. 5th Avenue in Knoxville Tennessee. Click here for a calendar of events at The Gateway.