KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were taken to the hospital and one firefighter had non-life threatening injuries following a Knoxville house fire on Friday.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire on the 300 block of Dallas Street in East Knoxville. Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy smoke, fire coming from the front of the house and someone was attempting to rescue a person who was trapped from a second floor window.

Crews quickly put up a ladder and assisted the person from the second floor, according to the fire department’s release. Firefighters said they then discovered that a child had already been removed from the home before they arrived and that one more adult could still be inside the house. As crews battled the blaze, firefighters searched the house and found the third person.

The fire department said that all three people and a firefighter were taken to the hospital. The conditions of the three occupants were not immediately available and the injuries to the firefighter were described as non-life threatening.