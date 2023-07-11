KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens are facing charges after police responded to calls related to attempted car burglaries in West Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police said, first, officers responded to Trace Court after witnesses claim two males in a silver Sedan were testing door handles Tuesday morning. Then officers responded to the Greenbrier Ridge Apartments, about three miles away, on a similar report stating two males in a Kia Sedan were breaking into vehicles.

A stolen Kia Optima, parked on Brentway Circle, was found during the investigation. Teanna Giles, 18, was in the backseat of the vehicle and taken into custody, police said.

Police said officers arrested Kristian Jacobsen, 18, and a 15-year-old male nearby on the Yosemite Trail. They believe the two males matched the description of the suspects involved in the car burglaries at the apartments.

Police also found a “large stockpile” of items in the back of the car. The investigation found that the items were taken in the car burglaries in Knoxville, including some reported to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

They also found two handguns, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The three teens were charged with auto theft, weapon possession offenses and drug charges, Police said. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the Property Crime Unit’s ongoing investigation.