KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.
Last year, Knoxville Police Department responded to 12 homicides in the first 47 days. According to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland, of the victims of gun homicides in 2021, nine were between the ages of 15-19, including six juveniles.
January 2022
- January 11 — Man dead after fatal shooting on Fern Street
- January 30 — KPD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect at large, victim identified in fatal North Knoxville shooting
- January 31 — Victim identified in West Knox County shooting
February 2022
- February 16 – Police seek crime scene after shooting victim arrives at Knoxville hospital
- February 20 – Knoxville Police investigating fatal shooting on Hall of Fame Drive
March 2022
- March 5 – Knoxville Police identify 18-year-old killed in weekend shooting
- March 8 – One dead, one hospitalized in Knoxville hotel stabbing
- March 17 – Update: Downtown Knoxville shooting suspect dies after chase
- March 24 – Shooting suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot in North Knox County
- March 28 – 18-year-old dead following shooting on Sutherland Avenue: Knoxville Police
April 2022
- April 9 – Man pleads guilty to shooting at ex-girlfriend’s South Knoxville home
- April 29 – 2 dead, 2 injured after North Knoxville shooting
May 2022
- May 22 – Victim in Lonsdale Homes shooting dies, suspect taken into custody
- May 20 – Knoxville man charged in fatal shooting at Alcoa hotel
June 2022
July 2022
- July 15 – Knoxville woman charged with reckless homicide after man dies at hospital
- July 15 – Fatal shooting inside Knoxville store under investigation
- July 16 – Police identify woman found shot in car, homicide investigation underway
- July 18 – Murder suspect dead in Knox County after barricading inside home
August 2022
- August 14 – One dead after shooting outside Bebo’s Café in Knoxville
- August 16 – Victim in fatal Rosedale Avenue shooting in East Knoxville identified
September 2022
- September 18 – Investigation after fatal shooting on Wilson Avenue in Knoxville
- September 29 – Teen killed in shooting at Knoxville apartment complex
October 2022
- October 8 – Victim in fatal East Knoxville shooting identified
- October 13 – 1 dead, 2 others shot identified after Parkview Ave shooting
- October 16 – Shooting at Alcoa Highway night club leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
November 2022
- November 16 – 3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville
- November 23 – Knoxville Police: victim of East Fifth Avenue shooting identified
- November 24 – Man found shot to death in car on McConnell Street
- November 27 – 2 found dead from gunshot wounds in Knoxville home
December 2022
- December 7 – Knoxville Police: Victims identified in Lay Avenue shooting
- December 20 – Boy, 16, shot dead in ‘targeted’ attack in East Knoxville, police say
- December 22 – Victim of Rural King shooting identified