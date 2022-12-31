KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.

Last year, Knoxville Police Department responded to 12 homicides in the first 47 days. According to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland, of the victims of gun homicides in 2021, nine were between the ages of 15-19, including six juveniles.

January 2022

February 2022

March 2022

April 2022

May 2022

June 2022

June 10 – Suspected murder-suicide in Knoxville under investigation

July 2022

August 2022

September 2022

October 2022

November 2022

December 2022