KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Free and reduced-cost family planning services are now available in Knoxville through Planned Parenthood for Title X patients.

The program is available at health centers in Knoxville, Memphis, and Nashville. Services available include wellness exams, birth control, contraception education, cervical and breast cancer screenings, gender-affirming care, HIV testing, and testing and treatment for other sexually transmitted infections.

“In the first five days, we’re proud to have served 375 patients in our health centers in Memphis and Nashville and our mobile health unit in Knoxville,” said Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. “The staff at Planned Parenthood are experts in high-quality, nonjudgmental sexual and reproductive health care and sex education.”

Title X is a federal program that provides affordable birth control and reproductive health care to people with low incomes according to Planned Parenthood. Earlier this year, Tennessee was disqualified from receiving millions of federal dollars offered through the program. According to the AP, the state lost the money after refusing to back down from a policy requiring that Title X clinics could only provide patients information on options that are “legal” in Tennessee, meaning they could not discuss abortion referrals because abortion has been banned in Tennessee.

The Virginia League of Planned Parenthood is now a direct grantee of Tennessee’s Title X funds. They subgranted the funds to Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi and another Mississippi nonprofit, called Converge, to establish a Title X network in Tennessee outside of Planned Parenthood.

“We know just how important these services are for our patients, especially those with lower incomes. We look forward to growing these programs and helping those in our communities lead healthier lives,” said Coffield.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, call 866-711-1717 or go to pptnm.org.

Planned Parenthood is currently rebuilding its health center in Knoxville after it was burned down in December 2021. In April 2023, they opened a mobile unit to allow them to serve the East Tennessee area as they work to build a new health center.