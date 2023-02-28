KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —A Tennessee-based bank has announced it is going to purchase the Warner Brothers Discovery Campus in West Knoxville.

The relator listing of 9721 Sherrill Boulevard recently showed a pending sale on the property. A release from Apex Bank states that the property is under contract and is planned to be closed on March 31. According to Apex Bank, once the transaction is closed, it will relocate its corporate headquarters and national mortgage-servicing division to the campus.

“Apex Bank is grateful to be the future steward of this extraordinary property and investment in East Tennessee,” said President & CEO Matt Daniels. “We will continue to invest in these unmatched facilities for the benefit of our team members and prospective tenants, who will enjoy state-of-the-art amenities that include indoor and outdoor recreation areas, gym and yoga studios, a restaurant, childcare, and a wellness center.”

The 32-acre property includes the Knoxville Office Building and the Knoxville Tech Center, with a combined 344,5000 square feet of space, multiple amenities, and covered parking for over 600 vehicles, according to the release.

Apex Bank also adds that the Knoxville Office Building is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certified. The U.S. Green Building Council that regulates LEED explains that LEED buildings are, “proven to save money, improve efficiency, lower carbon emissions and create healthier places for people.”

Apex Bank was founded as Bank of Camden in 1931 and has 19 locations statewide, including a mortgage-servicing center based in Knoxville. The $1.2 billion community bank has been consistently named Top Performing Community Bank by the Independent Community Bankers of America, Seifried & Brew, and Banks Street Partners, according to Apex Bank.