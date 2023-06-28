KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jabari Bailey Highway Safety Act will add more requirements to Tennessee‘s “Move Over Law” starting on Saturday.

The act states that motorists must change lanes to move away from any vehicle that is stationary on the side of the road with their hazard lights on.

The amendment is named after a Memphis teen who was injured while pulled over along the highway. State Senator Becky Duncan Massey was the sponsor of the bill and heard Bailey and his parents give a testimony to the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee.

“He was a very outstanding athlete, and he was on the side of the road fixing his car and he was hit by a motorist that didn’t move over, he lost his leg and obviously ended his sports career,” Massey said.

The previous “Move Over Law” only applied to emergency vehicles pulled over on the side of the road.

“This increases it to any vehicle, that if they’re on the side of the road and their flashers have to be on, it is the responsibility of the motorist to move over, or if there is no lane to move over, either there’s too much traffic or there on a two-lane road and there’s no lane to move to, then they’re supposed to slow down,” Massey said.

The amendment is also intended to make work safer for road crews working within feet of oncoming traffic.

“Far too often, we see motorists don’t think it’s that fast if they’re going 40, 50 miles an hour, but that’s extremely fast when you’re thinking about people being sometimes only a few inches away from where those cars could be traveling,” said Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Nagi said the amendment makes highways safer not only for those pulled over but for the drivers passing by them as well.

“That’s the main thing that we’re trying to all stress here, anything that can be done to increase safety for our TDOT folks, for other emergency personnel, for motorists in general, that is certainly something we’re in support of,” Nagi said.

The amendment also doubles the fines for violating the law:

$250 for a first offense

$1,000 for a second offense

$2,500 for a third or subsequent offense

The law goes into effect on July 1.