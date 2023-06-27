Wayne Lawson took this photo of the flyover on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from his back deck in Maryville. (Submitted)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Air Force will conduct two flyovers in Tennessee on Tuesday, including one in Knoxville, in celebration of 100 years of aerial refueling.

A KC-135R Stratotanker with the Knoxville-based 134th Air Refueling Wing along with two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 169th Fighter Wing from South Carolina Air National Guard will fly near Neyland Stadium and near Interstate 40 around 12:30 p.m. as part of the national celebration.

The first flyover will occur in Nashville around 11 a.m. local time.

Tuesday marks 100 years since U.S. Army Air Service aviators accomplished the first aerial refueling. The capability remains critical to U.S. defense and strategic deterrence efforts.

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

According to a Tennessee Department of Military release, the Air Force is in the process of recapitalizing its tanker fleet and accelerating its pursuit of the next-generation air refueling system.

“As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air

mobility excellence,” said Minihan. “We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air

refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world. As Mobility Airmen,

we write the next chapter of air refueling.”