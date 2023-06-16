KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Juneteenth is a relatively new federal holiday but people have commemorated the day for over a century. It marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans were freed.

The Black Caucus held a meeting at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center on June 16 to talk about issues that gravely affect Americans and kick off Juneteenth celebrations in Knoxville.

Chairman of the Black Caucus and Knoxville Representative Sam McKenzie said he expects to discuss issues such as health care, education, and gun control.

“We just want to really advance the cause of all Tennesseans but with an eye keenly towards African Americans,” he stated.

Hanging on a wall at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center is a copy of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation written in 1863 which announced, “that all persons held as slaves”… “shall be free.”

It wasn’t until 2 years later that the last slaves would be.

“Juneteenth, people need to learn about what Juneteenth is. It is about slavery and about people not wanting to let go,” said McKenzie.

Racial justice is a fight that’s still being fought and the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators is holding meetings across Tennessee, including in Knoxville, to talk about issues that affect all community members, but especially those in prominently Black neighborhoods.

“Two years ago we had six students at my alma mater that were gunned down through illegal guns,” McKenzie said. “So people who should not have guns have guns. So we really have to have a serious talk about that.”

The meeting was held at a place that holds thousands of artifacts representing Knoxville’s Black history, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

The center’s president, Rev. Reneé Kesler, explained, “The Beck Cultural Exchange Center has been here since 1975. Our hope is that we are preserving and conserving African American history for generations to come.”

Hanging on the wall at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center is the proclamation that reminds us that the fight for racial justice continues.

“History is important,” Kesler stated. “Juneteenth is a great opportunity to talk about history for us to really talk about the legacy of our history, our marks on history, and how we can learn from history so we can make a brighter future.”

This is one of several events scheduled throughout the weekend and into next week to commemorate Juneteenth and talk about issues facing Black community members in Knoxville.