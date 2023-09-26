KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The trial for a Knoxville man accused in the 2022 death of an unborn child began this week.

Payton McCarty allegedly had been involved in a domestic dispute in July of last year, when a pregnant woman was found in a roadway by first responders with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said McCarty had hit the victim with his vehicle and drove away.

She reportedly recovered but lost her unborn child.

McCarty is facing several charges including felony murder and vehicular homicide.

The Knox County Criminal Court docket indicates McCarty will appear in Criminal Court Division 1.