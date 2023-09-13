KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A trial date has been set for Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough, who is accused of assaulting a man who allegedly entered the wrong apartment back in October 2022.

A court hearing for McCollough took place Wednesday morning in Knox County, but McCollough was not there, having waived his right to an appearance. The court set the trial date for Feb. 12, 2024 and a pretrial conference on Jan. 12. He was indicted back in June.

McCollough of Georgia was charged with felony aggravated assault after an Oct. 9 incident in which he allegedly assaulted a man who told investigators he had entered the wrong apartment (McCollough’s), in the wrong building, after having been drinking. The man, Zion Spencer, accused McCollough of punching him and causing him to fall down the stairs of a Knoxville apartment complex.

The case was bound over to a grand jury in November 2022. A preliminary hearing was held on Nov. 10, where both McCollough and Spencer took the stand to give the court their statements under oath about what happened. Read what happened in the hearing by clicking here.

McCollough is a fifth-year senior who plays safety for Tennessee football and is considered one of the team’s defensive leaders. According to UT Sports, McCollough made his 40th career start against Austin Peay on Sept. 9 and posted three solo tackles as well as a pass breakup in the win. He also started at safety in the Vols’ season opener against Virginia on Sept. 2 and logged four tackles, half a TFL and one pass breakup.