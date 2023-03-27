KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The trial for two suspects accused in the shooting death of 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr. is set to begin Monday with jury selection in a Knox County courtroom.

The cases against suspects Deondre Davis and Rashan Jordan had already been moved from juvenile to adult court ahead of a grand jury’s indictment last June. Davis was 16 at the time of the shooting. Jordan was 14 at the time.

Davis and Jordan are accused of shooting and killing Freeman, who had been leaving school at Austin-East Magnet High School in his vehicle on the afternoon of Feb. 12, 2021. Initial police reports indicated that the shots were fired in the area of Tarleton Avenue. Freeman was struck by at least one round before fleeing the scene and crashing on Wilson Avenue.

Investigators believed Freeman had not been the intended target of the shooting.

With his death, Freeman was one of three teenagers who were each separately shot and killed within a month near the Austin-East community in early 2021. By August of that year, a total of six current and former Austin-East students had been gunned down in separate incidents.

Now, Davis and Jordan are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with Freeman’s death. Jury selection for their trial is expected to begin Monday at 9 a.m.

We’ll continue to update the details as the case makes its way through the court system.

In another case involving these suspects, Davis and Jordan are also accused of shooting at Austin-East student John John Mathis and an unidentified female as they drove away from the school in January 2021, along with then-17-year-old Ahmad Gatlin. Gatlin would be tried as an adult and had faced charges including attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Mathis was killed in an August 2021 shooting that remains unsolved.