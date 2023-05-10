KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The jury is now set in the trial of an East Tennessee man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Desheena Kyle went missing and was then found dead, almost two years ago. Now her former boyfriend John Bassett is on trial accused of her death.

On June 28 of 2021, Desheena Kyle was reported missing sending shockwaves through her circle of friends and family.

“This is difficult, mentally physically difficult. I’m just not used to not hearing from her or not seeing her, not seeing her post. It’s not like her,” some of Kyle’s close friends said. “She would literally answer the phone at any time. Any time of the day, it does not matter.”

Police raided Bassett’s home in early July of 2021 arresting him on an outstanding warrant for violating probation. Several months later, Kyle’s body was found in an abandoned home on Sam Tillery Road in north Knoxville.

Bassett was indicted in October and charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He was held in custody on a $500,000 bond.

At that time, Kyle’s friends and family were relieved and glad that Bassett was caught.

“Very happy with the outcome, that he is, you know, justice is served. The police did a really good job, you know, charging him. Like, I’m more than happy, like, it made me so happy, like it literally made my day,” Chasity Erskine, a friend of Kyle said. “I hope he gets life. I want him to get life or the death penalty, because she didn’t deserve this. You know, she didn’t deserve this.

Following that indictment, Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen filed a notice that her office intended on seeking life without parole for Bassett.