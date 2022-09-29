Emergency crews work to clear the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in Knoxville on Sept. 29, 2022. Photo: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are working to clean up after a tractor-trailer turned over in Knoxville while “reportedly carrying a large amount of beer” according to police.

The Knoxville Police Department took to Twitter on Thursday around 11:15 a.m., warning drivers to seek alternate routes as the cleanup efforts were impacting traffic on Papermill Drive.

According to KPD, the tractor-trailer was “reportedly carrying a large amount of beer” when it overturned.

(KPD)

The image shared by police shows the truck still rolled over, on the side of the road, while crews appear to work to empty the truck with a forklift. A police car blocks traffic to protect crews as they work, and off to the side, a pallet can be seen, potentially carrying the reported beer. No identifiable containers or liquid appear to be in the road at this time.

Police have not yet said what brand of beer the truck was carrying or the cause of the truck rolling over.