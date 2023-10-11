POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — With the help of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Mynatt Funeral Home was given the responsibility of planning the funeral service for fallen deputy Tucker Blakely.

“It took the Knox County Sheriff’s Office stepping forward and helping us with all of our logistics that we had going on just with those kind of things,” Buddy Coomer, the owner of Mynatt Funeral Home said. “We met with the family to see exactly what they wanted those things, the services and those things done.”

From the songs to the celebration of life program, Mynatt Funeral Home worked on honoring the family’s wishes in making it personal. The program decorated with the artwork of Blakely’s son.

“We worked at the home in creating the celebration of life bulletin as what she wanted and what he wanted,” Tim Wheeler, the director of Mynatt Funeral Home said. “It represented his life, Tucker’s life.”

The service took several days to plan. Another unique aspect was the Honor Guard from 10 different agencies as well as KCSO standing guard each minute.

“Down here 24 hours a day and they stood with the body at attention the whole time it was at the funeral home,” Coomer said.

Hundreds of law enforcement from several different agencies showing up to pay their respects.

“It was amazing because there were people from all over the country,” Coomer said. “That’s probably one of the biggest turnouts I had ever seen myself, that many different police officers.”

Mynatt Funeral Home is locally owned and has three different locations.