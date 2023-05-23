KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular restaurant in Knoxville is opening another location in East Tennessee.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen and Bar, known as a Market Square staple, is planning to build a location in the Farragut area. The North Carolina-based restaurant says the new location is set to open in 2024 but there is no date currently for the grand opening.

The restaurant said it prides itself on Southern charm by selling scratch-made Southern food and cocktails.

“Tupelo Honey is a revival of Southern food and traditions rooted in the Carolina Mountains we call home. We craft brunches, lunches and suppers that bring family and friends around the table and allow for conversations and cocktails to linger longer than usual,” Tupelo Honey stated on its website.

In Tennessee, Tupelo Honey has locations in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Franklin.