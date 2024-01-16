KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to reduce their power usage, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board.

KUB reports that power supplies are tightening as conditions create greater energy demand. The TVA reportedly alerted KUB and other local power companies, including Memphis Light Gas and Water, BrightRidge and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, that energy conservation efforts are needed to avoid service interruptions and extend the available power supply.

“We appreciate our customers joining us in these steps to reduce the strain on TVA’s grid,” Gabriel J. Bolas, president and CEO of KUB, said. “While this is a precautionary measure, it can have a big impact as we work to meet the demand for electricity.”

TVA Spokesperson Scott Brooks explained that TVA is expecting to see its highest peak demand in the agency’s history Wednesday morning between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. as there will be single-digit temperatures across much of the company’s service area.

“The temperatures will be what are driving the usage numbers on Wednesday morning, and so that’s where that’s where we can use some help from the public,” Brooks said

According to Brooks, customers can help reduce that demand by lowering their thermostats just a few degrees, opening up their blinds in the morning to allow radiant heat in, and avoiding using major household appliances.

KUB added that customers can help reduce their power usage by:

Eliminate all non-essential use of electricity, such as decorative indoor and outdoor lighting used for hallways, walkways, and home patios.

Businesses should minimize lighting and turn off all office equipment that is not in use or necessary.

Brooks added that the TVA thinks it is in good shape as it has been working for months to address power supply issues that became evident in Winter Storm Elliot in December 2022. The TVA has spent approximately $123 million to winterize equipment and address vulnerabilities. Brooks also shared that the TVA has added 1400 megawatts of new natural gas generation since 2022.

Customers can visit KUB’s website for updates and tips to conserve energy.