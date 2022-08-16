KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire on Walker Springs Road in West Knoxville Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Rural Metro Fire – Knox County responded to a fire at 721 Walker Springs Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Rural Metro asked the public to avoid the area.

Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell told WATE at the scene that all occupants are accounted for.

A large smoke cloud from the fire is visible on West Knoxville traffic cameras. The department called for a second alarm to help extinguish the fire.

WATE has a crew at the scene. No other details were immediately available.