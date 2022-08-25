KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men have been charged after police say that they stole a car from a Knoxville dealership by driving it through the fence.

On Aug. 24, Knoxville Police responded Jim Cogsdill Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram on Kingston Pike around 3:45 for a report of a motor vehicle theft. The service gate was found open and damaged, appearing that that a vehicle had been driven through it.

A manager identified that a gray 2020 Dodge Charger had been stolen. The manager added that the same vehicle had been stolen less than a week earlier, on August 19, police say. While the car was recovered and returned to the dealership, the key was not found.

Police say two men entered the dealership lot and stole the vehicle using the keys and then drove it through the service gate while leaving the dealership. The car was found on Alice Bell Road at Buffat Mill Road using a computer tracking program.

Fredrick Harris, 18, and Cameron Etheridge, 21, were taken into custody. Police believe a third suspect was in a dark sedan in the nearby Tire Barn parking lot and drove away at a high rate of speed. The sedan was found abandoned at Galba Drive.

Fredrick Harris (KPD)

Cameron Etheridge (KPD)

Both Etheridge and Harris were charged with theft of property of $10,000-$60,000 and vandalism between $1,000 and $2,500. The listed value of the 2020 Dodge Charger is 48,900, and the damage was estimated to be $2,000.

The two will be arraigned in court on Tuesday, Sept. 6.