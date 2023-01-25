KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people face charges of attempted murder after a Knoxville woman’s home and car were shot Tuesday night.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Alexis Michelle Page, 19, and Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, both of Knoxville, were charged with attempted second-degree murder after they allegedly went to a woman’s home and fired 13 shots at her home and car.

Police arrived at the victim’s house on the 800 block of Huston Street, near Park City, around 7:15 p.m., just after the shooting happened. An officer reported observing multiple holes in front of the residence as well as holes in the homes walls and in the back of the vehicle that was in the home’s driveway. The officers added that they also saw what appeared to be a bullet in one of the holes in the wall.

According to court documents, the victim told police that she had been sleeping when her mother called and said people were coming to her house. Police said an interview with the woman’s mother revealed that Page and Thomas allegedly went to her home first, banged on the door and asked if the victim’s sister was there.

According to the victim’s mother, when she said the victim was not there, Page allegedly said she was going to beat her up, and then the two left.

After receiving the call from her mother, the victim told police that by the time she got dressed and headed to her front door, she heard someone “laying on the horn outside” and a dark SUV was on the road in front of the house. According to police, an argument about the victim’s sister began and Page allegedly told Thomas to shoot the victim. At this point, the victim told police that she went back inside and heard gunshots being fired and bullets hitting her house.

Police say that the victim positively identified Page and Thomas when shown pictures and that they were able to see the incident on a security camera that was on the victim’s home. According to police, Page was heard yelling on the video and as the SUV pulled to the edge of the frame, they heard approximately 13 gunshots. Police say they found 7 spent 9 MM casings on the road where the SUV had been when the shots were fired.

According to the Knox County Court’s records system, Thomas is next expected in court for a bond hearing on January 26, and both Thomas and Page will be in court for a preliminary hearing on February 16. As of Wednesday morning, the records state that Thomas is in the Knox County Jail, but Page is not.