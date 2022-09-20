KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been charged after they led law enforcement on a chase in North Knoxville according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, September 19 around 1 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 on Dry Gap Road at Cunningham because of its window tint. Deputies say the driver would not stop and ended up crashing into another vehicle.

As deputies were checking on the victims in the car that was hit, the Chrysler sped off, reportedly hit speeds as high as 80 miles per hour, before the tires blew. The car then crashed into a field on Pedigo Road.

Deputies say that after this, Lucky Jaquan Clark Jr. ran into the woods, where he allegedly got into a Jeep Cherokee that was nearby. The officers were able to stop the Jeep, which was driven by Skyy Miller.

Lucky Juan Clark Jr. (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Skyy Miller (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

In the Chrysler, deputies say they found liquor, and a further search found over 100 Oxycodone pills, marijuana, cash, and a loaded gun. Clark was also driving on a revoked license according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Clark is facing charges for evading arrest with risk of death or injury, DUI second offense, leaving the scene of the accident, drug possession with intention to manufacture-distribute-sell, violation of financial responsibility law, simple possession, and failure to exercise due care according to KCSO. Deputies say that Miller is facing charges of accessory after the fact and evading arrest with a vehicle.