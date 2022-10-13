KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged.

The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville.

At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the possible suspect vehicle” on Kingston Pike at Cherokee Boulevard according to KPD. Police go on to say that officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the car refused to stop and a pursuit started.

According to police, the pursuit continued for 20 minutes. Around 12:36, the car stopped on Dante Road near Kohlston Road in North Knoxville. The two occupants were taken into custody.

A search of the car lead police to discover a large amount of marijuana, suspected Oxycodone pills and three loaded pistols according to a release from KPD.

Reagan, who was driving, has been charged with evading arrest, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and drug charges. Wyrick was charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and drug charges.

Reagon and Wyrick were also questioned about a shooting on Parkview Avenue as the description of their car matched the description of the suspect’s car. However, KPD said investigators believe neither was involved in the shooting.