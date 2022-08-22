KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash involving a possible hit and run has left two people injured on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Monday.

According to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland, there was a car crash on MLK Avenue near Kyle Street involving a hit-and-run driver.

The incident seemed to happen near a Cherokee Health Systems building. Damage can be seen on the front of both vehicles.

The two drivers were taken to a Knoxville hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

