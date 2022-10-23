KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is asking everyone to avoid the area.

According to the TDOT Smartway Map, traffic is backed up because of the afternoon crash on I-40 East. Knoxville Fire Department said the helicopter was headed to the crash around 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Public Information Officer Scott Erland said two people were involved in the crash. They were both taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

One person was reported in critical condition.

Editor’s Note: The story will be updated once we received more information.