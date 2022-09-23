KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured following a serious car accident on Washington Pike according to Rural Metro.

Friday evening at 4:35 p.m. Rural Metro responded to a car crash on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County. At the scene, crews found one vehicle on its side with the driver partially ejected. Rural Metro added that the passenger was still in their seatbelt.

The driver was flown to UT Trauma Center by Lifestar with what first responders called serious injuries. The passenger was also taken to the hospital, but Rural Metro said their injuries were far less serious.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.