KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville-area students have been awarded scholarships from the Coast Guard Foundation.

Tyler Evans of Knoxville, child of retired Coast Guard veteran Richard Evans, was awarded a Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship. Audrey Clark of Powell, child of retired Coast Guard veteran Gregory Clark, was awarded a Coast Guard Foundation Seaman First Class Peter J. Russo and Signalman First Class Walter E. Lafferty Scholarship. Both attend the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Audrey Clark with her family (Photo via Rushton Gregory Communications)

Tyler Evans (Photo via Rushton Gregory Communications)

The scholarships benefit the children of people who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased. In 2023, the foundation has awarded 187 new scholarships, totaling $650,000 in support for the 2023-2024 academic year.

“We are, as always, absolutely committed to ensuring that Coast Guard service members and their families have everything they need to be successful,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “This includes, on an essential level, supporting their children’s goals in education. These are talented, high-achieving students who are already serving their communities the way their family members do. Our scholarships are made possible by generous donations from individuals, families, corporations and foundations across the country.”

Since the 1990s, the foundation has given away more than $6.9 million in scholarships. To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call (860) 535-0786.