KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two more individuals have been charged in relation to the death of Alma Matias, who was found by a jogger on July 30, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for the department said Tyrone Mack Jr., 18, and Jaquaysjha Ryan, 23, of Knoxville were arrested on August 4.

Both Mack and Ryan were charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and accessory after the fact.

Earlier Saturday, KCSO released that a warrant for Jason Lamont Young was issued, charging him with first degree murder. Court records revealed that Young had also been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence on top of his previous charges of arson and theft of property.

According to a general sessions docket, Young and two other people were seen on security camera footage carrying “something very large” wrapped in a blanket to Matias’ vehicle from an apartment on Merchant’s Road that Matias was last seen going into. That blanket was presumed to be the same one found near Matias’ body, the docket says.

New dockets now explain that the sheriff’s office believes the apartment was leased to Ryan, and that she was identified as one of the two people allegedly helping Young carry the blanket wrapped object.

Detectives went to execute a search warrant on August 2 to find that the suspects who were living there had moved out, the dockets say. Detectives later received a tip that Mack had been staying with Ryan at the apartment and that they used a U-Haul to move a few days ago.

Detectives confirmed the tip through security footage, which showed the Mack, Ryan and another man arriving at the apartment on July 31 and moving furniture and items into the U-Haul.

Another man, Rontrell Deshan Allen, was also charged with arson in the case.