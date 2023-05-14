KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were shot in Knoxville near Morningside Gardens on Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police launched an investigation into the shooting that may have happened near the East Knoxville apartment complex.

One victim was found near Magnolia Avenue and Randolph Street while the second victim was found on Van Gilder Street.

One of the victims had possible life-threatening injuries while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Knoxville Police said. Both were taken to the hospital.

The Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist those efforts is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) at 865-215-7165.