KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were injured after their car crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway Friday, Sept. 30, according to the preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

In the report, the male driver was driving north on Clinton Highway in the fourth lane. The female driver stopped at a stop sign on West Beaver Creek Road.

While the female driver attempted to turn left to travel south of Clinton Highway, the male driver hit her car.

Both drivers stopped on the road.

THP reported that there was another female passenger in the car with the female driver. All three of the teens were found with injuries at the scene.