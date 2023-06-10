KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A boater’s body was found at Fort Loudoun Lake after he drowned according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

TWRA says the man’s body was found Saturday afternoon near Concord Park. Authorities say the man was swimming from a boat on the water toward the shore when he went under and did not resurface around 2 p.m.

Witnesses helped Knox County Rescue Squad pinpoint where the victim went under. TWRA officials said searchers were able to locate his body was with sonar. A diver recovered his body around 4:50 p.m.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

TWRA encouraged everyone to wear a U.S. Coast Guard Approved life jacket while boating and swimming. If someone in the water becomes in distress, remember “Reach, Throw, Row, Go.”

Reach – Extend a fishing rod, branch, oar, towel, or other object to REACH out to the victim and pull him or her to safety. If nothing is available, lie flat on the dock or boat, grab the victim’s hand or wrist, and pull him or her to safety.

Throw – If the victim is too far away to reach and a boat isn’t handy, THROW the victim a Personal Floatation Device or anything else that will float.

Row – If a rowboat is available, ROW to the victim and then use an oar or paddle to pull the victim to the stern. Let the victim hold onto the stern as you paddle to shore. If the victim is too weak, hold onto him or her until help arrives. If using a powerboat, stop the engine and glide to the victim from the downwind side.

Go – Swimmers without lifesaving training should not swim to a victim. Instead, GO for help. If you must swim, take along anything that floats to keep between you and the victim.

TWRA says this is the 13th boating fatality in Tennessee this year.