KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After an abandoned pet caiman was captured in Knoxville, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Knoxville Police Department are warning people not to abandon their exotic pets as they harm humans and threaten local wildlife.

On Wednesday, June 21, the TWRA responded to a request for help from KPD related to an abandoned caiman, a reptile belonging to the same family as alligators. Knoxville Animal Control received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a caiman in a mid-sized aquarium being left on the loading dock of a local business.

TWRA worked with KPD to capture the animal. Once it was captured, it was taken to a facility that is experienced in handling caimans according to the TWRA.

TWRA Captive Wildlife Coord. Capt. Rusty Boles holds a Spectacled Caiman that was abandoned behind a Knoxville business last week. This caiman species can grow up to eight feet in length posing a threat to human safety and native wildlife. (TWRA)

“Spectacled caimans, which may grow up to eight feet in length, pose a serious threat to human safety. Whenever exotic species are released into the environment, they can negatively impact native wildlife. Releasing captive wildlife is not only illegal, it’s very irresponsible,” said Captain Rusty Boles, TWRA Captive Wildlife Coordinator.

It is legal to own caimans in Tennessee, however, TWRA is reminding captive wildlife owners not to abandon them, as this poses “serious safety and biological threats” to humans and the local ecosystem. Abandoned captive wildlife also poses a safety threat to law enforcement officers who are called to the scene where exotic animals are present.

“When kept in non-native environments, this type of wildlife presents a legitimate potential danger to law enforcement and the general public,” says KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland. “It’s important that these animals are possessed by responsible and knowledgeable individuals who understand the inherent risks and care they require.”

To find laws on captive wildlife in Tennessee, visit Wildlife Permits (tn.gov).