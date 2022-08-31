KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Navy’s country/bluegrass ensemble’s 2022 National Tour is making a stop in Knoxville. The United States Navy Band Country Current plans to perform a free concert Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. in Market Square.

Each year, the band’s performing units go on concert tours in specified regions of the country. These tours allow the band to reach audiences that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s musical ensembles on a regular basis.

“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy. Today, we have Sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home,” said Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer.

According to the Navy, the ensemble is renowned for its versatility through performing a “blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass.” The seven members of the ensemble have extensive recording and touring experience in Nashville, New York, New Orleans and more. All seven are also skilled performers on multiple instruments.

The U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Mason District Park in Annadale, Va., as part of the band’s summer concert series outreach mission, connecting Americans to their Navy across musical genres. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos via US Navy)

Musician 1st Class Patrick McAvinue from Hereford, Md., plays fiddle with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Mason District Park in Annadale, Va., as part of the band’s summer concert series outreach mission. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos via US Navy)

Musician 1st Class Haley Stiltner from Windsor, Va., plays banjo and sings with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Mason District Park in Annadale, Va., as part of the band’s summer concert series outreach mission. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos via US Navy)

The U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Mason District Park in Annadale, Va., as part of the band’s summer concert series outreach mission. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos via US Navy)

The U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Mason District Park in Annadale, Va., as part of the band’s summer concert series outreach mission. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos via US Navy)

Chief Musician Tina Catalanatto from Slidell, La., plays drums with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Mason District Park in Annadale, Va., as part of the band’s summer concert series outreach mission. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos via US Navy)

Musician 1st Class Daniel Stewart from Laceyville, Pa., plays bass guitar with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Mason District Park in Annadale, Va., as part of the band’s summer concert series outreach mission. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos via US Navy)

Musician 1st Class Henry Johns from Huntington Beach, Ca., plays pedal steel guitar with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Mason District Park in Annadale, Va., as part of the band’s summer concert series outreach mission. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos via US Navy)

In 2011, Country Current became the first military band to perform at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas. It has also shared the stage with Rhonda Vincent, Dailey and Vincent, Mountain Heart, Little Roy Lewis, Third Time Out, The Lonesome River Band, Josh Williams, The Seldom Scene, J.D. Crowe, Doyle Lawson, Ned Luberecki, and Chris Jones.

There are six performing ensembles in the Navy Band: the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group. The majority of the Sailors in the band have undergraduate degrees in music.