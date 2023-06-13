KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Uber driver was carjacked while driving two people from a downtown Knoxville restaurant to an apartment complex on Sunday, Knoxville Police Department says.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Laurans Avenue around 11:15 p.m. after the driver, 30, reported that he was carjacked on Riverside Drive.

Police say the driver picked up two people from the restaurant and was taking them to Green Hills Apartments.

One of the passengers reportedly grabbed the driver and told him to stop the car. Police say the suspect allegedly pointed a pistol at the driver, demanded his phone and drove away in his gold 2009 Honda Civic.

The Knoxville Police Department is currently looking for the suspects. The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.