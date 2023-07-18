KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local Powerball player increased their winnings on July 18 from $50,000 to $200,000 at a Knoxville convenience store.

The ticket was sold at Weigel’s located at 7235 Strawberry Plains Pike.

According to the news release, the winner matched four out of five balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. Since the winner chose the “Power Play” feature for an extra $1 — and the Power Play number drawn was four — the prize increased to $200,000.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation said they will not release any additional information until the prize is claimed.

A Memphis player won half a $1 million by adding “Double Play” to their Powerball play and matched five out of five balls.

Two additional players matched four out of five white balls to win $50,000 each in Lawrenceburg and Kingsport.

The corporation said it operates based on the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. They have raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.