KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local Powerball player won $50,000 at a Knoxville convenience store.

The ticket was sold at Casey’s located at 100 Merchants Drive.

According to the news release, the winner matched four out of five balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000.

A player also won $1 million in Gallatin by matching five numbers. The ticket was sold at Kroger on 2011 Nashville Pike.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation said they will not release any additional information until the prize is claimed.

The corporation said it operates based on the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. They have raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.