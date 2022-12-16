KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Researchers think that the economy struggles with expensive child care, accounting for $2.6 billion in lost revenue each year.

It is no secret that childcare is expensive which is something that most parents can attest to. However, there are some pretty major adverse effects on the affordability of child care.

“Here in Knoxville, about 40% of working parents are reporting that they have seen pretty significant employment disruptions based on having insufficient child care,” Ellie Kittrell, Director of Early Care and Education Systems at United Way of Greater Knoxville, said. “Insufficient child care could be lack of access to child care options, lack of affordability, and even lack of access to high-quality child care options.”

According to a recent study published by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education, the price of child care per year could equal that of a state college’s tuition.

“Most importantly it really hurts parents, families and their pocketbooks,” CEO of TQEE Blair Taylor said. “It really affects their incomes, it affects the financial stability of their families and it can really have an adverse impact on career opportunities in the future.”

The study also says that Knoxville has seen a loss of $108 million in earnings and revenue this year due to insufficient child care.

“It’s really impacting parents the most, working parents of children under the age of six,” Taylor said. “They are really losing money, they are having difficulty working, finding care so that they can work and generate an income for their families and that’s translated into 69.2 million in losses.”

Despite that, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“One of the things we are doing here at United Way is we are going to be launching a portal, a substitute pool portal for child care centers. We are going to recruit and vet and license substitutes,” Kittrell said.

Kittrell continued by saying that they are currently in the works of rolling out a plan to help try and combat insufficient child care, with that plan being rolled out early next year. They are also working on a plan to increase the capacity of high-quality affordable childcare by more than 300 seats.

As it stands right now the child care supply is not responding to the market’s need and experts say that it is mostly due to the divide between workforce compensation and affordability of child care for many parents.