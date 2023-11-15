KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — United Way of Greater Knoxville (UWGK) has launched its annual “Holiday Guide to Volunteering” through its Volunteer East Tennessee (VETN) program.

The guide is a comprehensive online resource providing dozens of opportunities available through January 2024, where individuals, families, corporations, and groups can find volunteer opportunities during the holidays.

The list was curated by UWGK, working alongside more than 200 VETN partners to allow community members to find a match for their schedules and interests. The guide is regularly updated with new opportunities and categorized into six cause areas: arts and culture, environment and animals, health and wellness, hunger and homelessness, child and youth services, and senior services.

“No matter where your passions lie, there is a volunteer opportunity that will allow you to make a meaningful impact in your community during the holiday season,” said Kate Barnett, UWGK’s community engagement manager. “Whether you’re passionate about providing food to your neighbors, spreading holiday cheer or contributing to a cause you hold dear, there’s a volunteer role for you.”

In 2023, UWGK helped fill 9,281 volunteer needs for East Tennessee-area nonprofits. The guide exemplifies the nonprofit’s commitment to improving lives by mobilizing “the caring power of the community, especially during this season of giving.”

United Way of Greater Knoxville is part of United Way Worldwide, the largest charitable organization in the world. Their mission is to create an equitable community through partnerships, impact, and commitment to transformation. They support over 90 nonprofit organizations and impact health, education, and economic mobility.

To learn more about how to volunteer or support the initiative, visit uwgk.org/vol.