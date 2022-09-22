KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has dedicated its Veterans Armed Forces Memorial to honor the sacrifice of students, faculty and staff from all UT campuses who died in the line of duty.

The memorial was announced in November 2021. It includes the names of 365 service members who died in defense of our nation from World War I to the present. The design of the memorial will be highlighted by a 13-ton monolithic sculpture carved of native Tennessee marble, which the University says will be installed at a later date. A wall with bronze medallions featuring the seal of each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces will serve as the sculpture’s backdrop.

During the dedication, General B.B. Bell, U.S. Army (retired) gave the keynote address, and Brigadier General Geoff Freeman, U.S. Army (retired) presented the memorial.

Visitors to the memorial can see the names of each of UT’s fallen heroes on the surface of the sculpture.