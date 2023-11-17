KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions visited Austin-East Magnet High School to welcome select members of UT’s Class of 2028.

The students are part of the Flagship school program and will receive UT’s and the state’s HOPE scholarships, covering tuition and mandatory fees for up to eight semesters. Austin-East Magnet High School is one of three Flagship high schools in Knoxville. UT has 38 Flagship high schools across the state.

Several of the students told WATE that they were completely surprised by the admission announcement. They added that they were excited to go to UT.

Tylan Baker has been admitted into business analytics and is part of Austin East’s football, basketball, and baseball teams. He has also participated in UT’s Project Grad and is a mentee of the 100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville. Baker is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Achievers Society and is an all-regional football academic scholar.

Samuel Beaty has been admitted into journalism and electronic media and is co-captain of Austin-East’s football team.

Shaniya Cherry has been accepted into child and family studies and has been part of Austin-East’s cheer team and student government association. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and the National Achievers Society.

Saevyon Cozart has been admitted into business analytics and participated in UT’s Project Grad.

Noah Djenini has been admitted to the business administration exploratory track and is a member of Austin-East’s basketball and track teams. He also participated in UT’s Project Excellence.

Jamia Hackler has been admitted to the university exploratory track.

Jamya Hackler has been admitted into psychology.

JaMya Hollis has been accepted into psychology. Hollis is a member of Austin-East’s cheer team, dance company, and student government association and is on the honor roll.

Angeline Irankunda has been admitted into psychology and is part of Austin-East’s dance team.

Samyah McGhee has been accepted into studio art.

Charleston Thomas has been admitted into accounting and is a member of Austin-East’s band. Charleston is also involved with UT’s Project Grad Summer Institute, Pellissippi State Community College’s Virtual Summer Institute with Project Grad, and KUB TeenWork.

Jaymee Walker has been admitted into communication studies and will be a first-generation college student.

The UT community is excited to welcome these talented students to campus.