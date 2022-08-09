KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture’s dean of AgResearch has been awarded an international award for his contributions to food and fiber production that have helped improve the living conditions of people outside the United States.

Hongwei Xin was awarded the Kishida International Award by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) during the group’s annual meeting held in Houston, Texas, in July.

“I am very honored to receive this award,” said Xin. “I am also fortunate to have worked with so many agricultural professionals and researchers who help provide the food and fiber needed to improve living conditions globally.”

According to UT, Xin has earned an international reputation for research and academic leadership. His work has had major impacts across the globe on animal agriculture. UT said his work has created significant contributions to scientific literature and engineering practices related to animal production systems. Throughout his career, Xin has published more than 600 refereed journal articles, book chapters, conference proceeding papers or technical papers.

While at UT’s Institute of Agriculture, Xin helped the research programs of 140 agricultural and natural resource scientists spanning eight departments. He also manages 10 research and education centers that conduct field research, demonstrations and education programs across Tennessee.

“Dean Xin has a lifetime of achievements that demonstrate his dedication to providing solutions to agricultural challenges at home and abroad,” said Carrie Castille, senior vice chancellor and senior vice president of the UT Institute of Agriculture.

This is not Xin’s first award. While on the faculty of Iowa State University, he was chosen for the Outstanding Achievements in Research Award and the ISU David R. Boylan Eminent Faculty Research Award. He also received the ASABE’s Cyrus Hall McCormick Jerome Increase Case Gold Medal, the Henry Giese Structures and Environment Award and the Lalit and Aruna Verma Award for Excellence in Global Engagement. In 2018, he was inducted into the Biological Systems Engineering Hall of Fame by his alma mater, the University of Nebraska.