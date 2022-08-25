KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A person was injured after a shooting on McConnell Street Thursday.

Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Walter P. Taylor Homes around 2 p.m. Thursday.

KPD reported that a man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects left the scene in an SUV, according to KPD.

KPD is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call the East Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous.