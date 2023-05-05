KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days after false active school shooter calls across the state, more unsubstantiated threats impacted some schools in East Tennessee on Friday.

The Knoxville Police Department said Friday that some schools in West Knoxville went on a precautionary lockdown due to calls received as a result of a threat posted on social media. The threat did not mention a specific school, police said.

“At this time, there are no known credible threats to any schools in Knoxville,” a department spokesperson wrote on social media.

School Resource Officers and security personnel conducted safety sweeps out of an abundance of caution.

Jefferson County Schools shared that school leaders and local law enforcement began tracking a threat circulating on social media late Thursday. A post from the school district called it a hoax and said the posts were non-specific and vague.

The district wrote that schools are operating on a regular schedule and local law enforcement is in communication with state agencies.

“The message is circulating through many districts in Tennessee and Florida,” a Jefferson County Schools social media post said.

On Wednesday, schools across the state were disrupted by false active shooter calls. The FBI released a statement that they are “aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. “